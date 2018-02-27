Delaware Breaks Record For Number Of Confirmed Flu Cases

DOVER, DE (AP) – Delaware has confirmed its highest number of recorded flu cases this season. The state has racked up nearly 5,760 cases, a jump from last year’s record-breaking 4,590. Delaware began keeping flu records 14 years ago. So far, 19 Delawareans have died from the flu this season. This season is especially bad as both influenza A and B are circulating at the same time, which is unusual. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates the season is peaking nationally, but a Division of Public Health spokeswoman says it’s unclear when it will peak in Delaware.

