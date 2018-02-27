Farm Groups Urge Rejection Of King Proposal

WASHINGTON, DC – National Dairy Producers Organization has joined with 63 other farm groups in sending a letter to the U.S. House Agriculture Committee to reject H.R. 4879/3599. The measure, which Iowa Rep. Steve King wants to insert into the 2018 Farm Bill, is an attack on the rights of local and state governments to create policies that provide market opportunities for family farmers and protect rural communities. Opponents of the legislation say it would wipe out most state and local laws regarding the production or manufacture of agricultural products, only to benefit a few corporate agribusiness interests. They say it negates laws governing pesticide application, farm labor, consumer protections like BPA–free baby food containers, and farm safeguards like the transport of commodities like diseased firewood. You can ready their letter by CLICKING THIS LINK.



