GOP Governor Hopeful Wants Death Penalty For School Shooters

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner says he’ll pursue a mandatory death penalty for any school shooter who kills someone, although legal analysts say that’s unconstitutional. Wagner, a York County state senator, said that his message is “if someone kills one of our children, we will kill them.” Wagner is running in a three-way primary for the GOP nomination to challenge Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf’s re-election bid. Wagner’s comments came in the wake of the Parkland, Florida school shooting that killed 17 people. Pennsylvania hasn’t executed anyone since 1999. Wolf announced a death penalty moratorium soon after taking office in 2015.

