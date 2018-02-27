Incentive For PA Volunteer First Responders

HARRISBURG – To address recruitment and retention issues associated with volunteer first responders in the Keystone State, legislation has been introduced that would offer scholarships in exchange for first responders volunteering their time. Delaware County Rep. Jamie Santora’s House Bill 2110 establishes a Volunteer First Responder Education Tax Credit Program to help with the recruitment and retention of the responders. The ranks of volunteer firefighters in the Commonwealth have dwindled from about 300,000 in the 1970s to around 50,000 today. The program would provide a scholarship of up to $5,000 per active volunteer first responder to attend a Pennsylvania institution of higher learning.

