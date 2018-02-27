Jail Sentence For Man Who Tried To Hit Deputy Sheriffs

LANCASTER – A Lancaster County man will serve 10-20 years in jail for trying to strike a pair of deputy sheriffs with his vehicle when the sheriffs tried to arrest him for robbery. 27-year-old Clinton Young III of Gap pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, disarming a law-enforcement officer, robbery, and other charges. Young admitted to robbing a Target store in Warwick Township on Sept. 7. A week after the robbery, when deputies tried to arrest him at a Christiana home, Young fled in a car, driving directly at the deputies, who pursued Young for about three miles before his car became disabled on Noble Road. There, Young physically confronted a deputy, attempting to take the deputy’s firearm from its holster. Another deputy subdued Young with a Taser. Young also pleaded guilty to unrelated charges, including retail theft, resisting arrest, and drug charges.

Related