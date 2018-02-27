PA Treasurer Promotes Keystone Scholars Program

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA Treasurer Joe Torsella is starting a program that could eventually provide educational grants for all children born in the state, beginning with $100 to get it started when they are born. The Keystone Scholars program is underway with pre-registration open in a six-county demonstration area. At first, it’ll be open to children born or adopted this year and next to families living in Delaware, Elk, Indiana, Luzerne, Mifflin, and Westmoreland Counties. He’s hoping for legislation to set it up statewide. He says the $14 million annual cost can be paid with donations and surplus in the state’s existing college savings program. Investment income earned in the program would be available for a range of post-high-school education needs until the child reaches age 29.

Related