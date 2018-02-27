Rallying For Unborn Children With Down Syndrome

HARRISBURG – Two bills have been introduced to protect children with a pre–natal diagnosis of Down syndrome. House Bill 2050 and Senate Bill 1050 would prohibit the abortion of any child solely due to a diagnosis of possible Down syndrome. Studies show anywhere from 60 – 90% of babies given a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome are aborted. State officials, families, and pro life advocates are planning to rally in support of the legislation at the Capitol Rotunda in Harrisburg on Monday, March 12. Maria Gallagher, Legislative Director of the PA Pro Life Federation, tells us that the headline speaker at the rally will be Karen Gaffney, a world-renowned champion for disability rights. In 2013, Gaffney received an honorary doctorate from the University of Portland for her efforts to raise awareness of the abilities of people who have Down syndrome. For more information, go to pafamily.org.

Related