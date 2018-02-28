Blue Alert System Proposed For PA

HARRISBURG – Legislation creating a “Blue Alert” system for the protection of Pennsylvania’s law enforcement personnel and the people they serve has been introduced. Senate Bill 1055 would activate an emergency alert response similar to the existing “Amber Alert,” which disseminates information about child abductions. A “Blue Alert” would be activated at any incident involving the endangerment, injury or death of a law enforcement officer and the suspect or suspects are at large. Allegheny County Sen. Randy Vulakovich is the bill’s prime sponsor. In December, there was a shooting of a police officer outside the state Capitol and in January, a Deputy U.S. Marshal was shot and killed in the city of Harrisburg. Thirty states already have “Blue Alert” laws in place. The bill is now before the state Senate Law & Justice Committee for consideration.

