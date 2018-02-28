Delaware Marijuana Legalization Panel Presents Final Report

DOVER, DE (AP) – A task force studying issues surrounding marijuana legalization in Delaware is set to issue its final report. Members of the panel are scheduled to vote today on a final report summarizing their findings and recommendations. Rep. Helene Keeley, a Wilmington Democrat who is co-chair of the task force and chief sponsor of the legalization bill, said the measure would be amended to address some of the concerns raised during task-force meetings. The panel has discussed a variety of issues, including law-enforcement concerns, taxation and banking, consumer safety, and local authority and control. Advocates argue that legalization will eliminate the stigma associated with marijuana use, decrease criminal activity, and raise revenue for the state.

