GOP Congressmen Hit Ground In Districts They Hope To Block

HARRISBURG (AP) – Republican congressmen who are suing to block Pennsylvania’s court-ordered U.S. House district boundaries are nonetheless circulating petitions in those new districts. Tuesday was the first day for candidates to collect signatures for the May 15 primary ballot. A spokesman for area Congressman Scott Perry says there’s still optimism that a federal court will block the districts imposed last week by the state Supreme Court in a gerrymandering case. But the spokesman says the court’s map is still the only one before Perry. Top state lawmakers are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to block the map, and revert to the 6-year-old map drawn by Republicans who controlled the Legislature and governor’s office in 2011. Perry and six other Republican congressman seeking re-election also are asking a federal court to block the map.

