ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has announced plans to commit an additional $125 million to make schools safer from violence like shootings. Hogan said today the money would be used to accelerate and enhance improvements such as secure doors and windows, metal detectors, security cameras and panic buttons. The Republican governor also says he will commit an additional $50 million a year in new school safety grants to supplement and improve state and local school safety efforts.

