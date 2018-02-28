PA Businesses Urged To Fight Spotted Lanternfly

BOYERTOWN – Officials with the PA Departments of Agriculture and Conservation & Natural Resources joined with the Governor’s Invasive Species Council to visit Rolling Rock Building Stone in Boyertown, Berks County, to demonstrate the crucial role businesses can play in stopping the spread of the spotted lanternfly. Last fall, Berks County and 12 other southeastern counties saw how destructive the insect could be. The lanternfly can lay eggs and hitchhike on vehicles and cargo, threatening commerce of agricultural and non-agricultural products alike. Deputy state Agriculture Secretary, Fred Strathmeyer says we all need to help prevent the spread of the insect. Spotted lanternfly jeopardizes $18 billion worth of PA products such as apples, grapes, and hardwoods. If the state can’t contain or eradicate the pest, it threatens exports to other states and countries that do not want the insect to enter their borders.

