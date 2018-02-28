PA Disputes Claim 100,000 Non-Citizens Registered To Vote

HARRISBURG(AP) – Pennsylvania election officials say there’s no evidence to back up a claim that more than 100,000 non-citizen immigrants had been registered to vote in the state. Election officials were responding today to a conservative group’s lawsuit seeking access to records of Pennsylvania’s efforts to remove non-citizen immigrants from voter registration lists. The state acknowledged in 2016 that a glitch in Pennsylvania’s electronic driver’s licensing system mistakenly let non-citizen immigrants register to vote. The lawsuit was filed Monday. It cites the December testimony of a Republican election official from Philadelphia, who said the state had initially found more than 100,000 matches of voter records with driver license numbers that had a non-citizen designation. But the official also testified that the actual number could only be thousands or tens of thousands. The state says it’s fixed the registration problem.

