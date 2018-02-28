PA School Safety Panel Proposed

HARRISBURG – Legislation establishing a statewide school safety panel to help lawmakers implement standardized statewide safety procedures is being introduced by Allegheny County Sen. Jim Brewster. It would be a 10-member statewide panel, comprised of law enforcement officials, educators, parents, and legislators, to offer diverse expertise, wide-ranging viewpoints, and innovative ideas. The panel would continually review and analyze existing safety procedures and study new ideas, technology, and strategies to help lawmakers and education officials update statewide policies and procedures. Brewster said he will also call for a legislative committee to gather comprehensive data from statewide school districts, private schools, and colleges on school and bus safety procedures. He said the data can help assess the use, efficiency, and success of various school safety measures such as armed guards, tip-lines, arming school personnel, surveillance cameras, and other structural and technology enhancements.

