Report Finds Most Agencies Field Few Open Records Requests

HARRISBURG (AP) – A new report on the costs of Pennsylvania’s primary law governing public access to records and information says most agencies receive few if any requests and only a fraction of them are appealed. The Legislative Budget and Finance Committee report says more than half of the agencies surveyed spent less than $500 annually dealing with open records requests. The committee says some governmental bodies have lawyers review every request they field, adding costs. Auditors say about 40% of the anonymous requests they made for agency budgets were ignored or turned down, even though it’s indisputably a public record. The report recommends amending state law to mandate better training and improved compliance with requirements that government agencies post information about making requests on websites.

