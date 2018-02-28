Threats Impact Two Lancaster County Schools

LANDISVILLE/NEW HOLLAND – Two Lancaster County schools were subjected to threats. Yesterday, Garden Spot High School officials reported a threat via social media. Authorities have charged a 16-year-old male with terroristic threats and he has been placed in the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center pending a hearing. Classes will be held at Hempfield High School after graffiti was found in a bathroom last Wednesday that threatened an unnamed individual at an unknown location today. School officials and East Hempfield Township Police are investigating. There will be an increased police presence at the school today and for the remainder of the week.

