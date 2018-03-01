Charges Against Central Dauphin East Student

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP – A 16-year-old Central Dauphin East High School student was arrested by Lower Paxton Township Police and charged with six counts of terroristic threats and six counts of harassment by communication against school district administration. The charges stem from an investigation initiated by the school district in which several threatening emails were sent to the principals and superintendent. Throughout the entire investigation, there was never a direct threat to any schools or the general public. The juvenile arrested has been released back into the custody of his parents and will be charged through Dauphin County Juvenile Probation.

