Death Penalty Sought In Lancaster Shootng

LANCASTER – The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office intends to seek the death penalty upon conviction of a Lancaster man charged with killing a man and wounding another outside a city bar last month. A notice of intent was filed against 34-year-old Alexander Cruz, who is charged with numerous counts for the Feb. 9 killing of Marcus McCain outside O’Halloran’s Pub on Fairview Avenue. Cruz, who opened fire on a sidewalk outside the bar, also wounded McCain’s brother. Cruz is held at Lancaster County Prison without bail. He waived a preliminary hearing last week.

