Maryland Senate To Vote On Cyberbullying Bill

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – The Maryland Senate is to vote on bill that calls for stronger punishments for people who cyberbully children. The bill, known as “Grace’s Law 2.0,” seeks to close loopholes in a 2013 bill named after 15-year-old Grace McComas, who took her life in 2012 after being subjected to prolonged online bullying. That law required prosecutors to prove a pattern of bullying behavior, whereas the new bill requires a “single significant act” of “intimidating, tormenting, harassing or physically harming a minor,” among other changes. But an attorney for the ACLU of Maryland says the bill violates the First Amendment. If passed, it will move to the Maryland House Judiciary Committee.

