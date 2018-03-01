MD Senate OK’s Stronger Law Against Online Bullying

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – The Maryland Senate unanimously passed a bill today to strengthen a state law addressing online bullying of children. It now goes to the House. The bill ends the requirement that a course of conduct be established to punish someone who bullies a child online. It also creates new penalties. For example, a person who intentionally induces a child online to commit suicide could face a penalty of up to 10 years on prison. The bill is named “Grace’s Law” after 15-year-old Grace McComas, who committed suicide in 2012 after repeated online bullying.

Related