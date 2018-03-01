New CWD Management Area Established By Game Commission

HARRISBURG – People who live and hunt deer within parts of Lancaster, Lebanon, and Berks Counties now need to comply with special rules intended to slow the spread of chronic wasting disease (CWD). The PA Game Commission established Disease Management Area 4 in response to a disease-positive deer recently detected at a captive deer farm in Lancaster County. DMA 4 encompasses 346 square miles in northeastern Lancaster County, southeastern Lebanon County, and western Berks County. The northern part of DMA 4 runs roughly between the cities of Lebanon and Reading. The DMA includes the boroughs of Adamstown, Denver, Ephrata, Mohnton, Richland, Womelsdorf, and Wyomissing. State Game Lands 46, 220, 225, 274 and 425 are also included. The intentional feeding of deer is prohibited in the area. Hunters may not use urine-based deer attractants or possess them while afield. And hunters who harvest deer within a DMA may not transport the carcass outside the DMA without first removing and properly disposing of all high-risk deer parts. The rules are meant to slow the spread of the disease, which so far has been detected in only a few parts of the state.

