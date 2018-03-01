Questions About Lt. Governor’s Misconduct Investigation

HARRISBURG – More questions than answers remain regarding an investigation into alleged misconducts by Lt. Governor Mike Stack. At a state Senate Appropriations Committee budget hearing with the Office of Inspector General (OIG), York County Sen. Scott Wagner questioned Inspector General Bruce Beemer about the costs and reasons to hide a report the OIG compiled at the request of the governor on Lt. Gov. Mike Stack’s abuse of staff. Wagner asked Beemer why the report was not made public. Beemer responded that it’s a question to be asked of Gov. Wolf. Beemer added that his agency is comfortable with every investigation being seen by whomever, as long as it does not interfere with other investigations or create a problem within an agency. Six to ten investigators worked on the Stack case over as five week period, but the Inspector General could not pinpoint the exact cost of the investigation to taxpayers.

