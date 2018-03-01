State Disputes Claim 100K Non-Citizens Registered To Vote

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania election officials say there’s no evidence to back up a claim that over 100,000 non-citizen immigrants were registered to vote in the state. Election officials responded to a lawsuit seeking access to records of Pennsylvania’s efforts to remove non-citizen immigrants from voter registration lists. The state acknowledged in 2016 that a glitch in Pennsylvania’s electronic driver’s licensing system mistakenly let non-citizen immigrants register to vote. The lawsuit cites testimony of a Philadelphia GOP election official, who said the state had initially found over 100,000 matches of voter records with driver license numbers that had a non-citizen designation. The official also testified that the actual number could only be thousands or tens of thousands.

