Batten Down The Hatches Along The East Coast

STATE COLLEGE – A high wind warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday as a powerful coastal storm moving along the East Coast is bringing windy conditions to Pennsylvania, where some rain switched to snow in some areas. The winds are expected to pick up this afternoon and continue into the evening. Some flights have already been canceled at area airports. Gusts of up to 60 mph are possible. Property owners are being urged to secure items like trash cans and patio furniture. The winds have also caused trees and power lines to come down. PPL, PECO, and First Energy are all reporting scattered power outages around our region.

