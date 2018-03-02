GOP Gubernatorial Debate Becomes Confrontational

HARRISBURG (AP) – A debate between three Republicans challenging Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf in November’s election became confrontational between Paul Mango and the party’s endorsed candidate, York County Sen. Scott Wagner. Mango’s criticisms at Thursday night’s hour-long debate in Harrisburg prompted Wagner to call him “lying Paul.” That was in an exchange over a bill Wagner supported to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. Mango likened Wagner to Wolf and called him a “dangerous and ineffective liberal insider.” Laura Ellsworth chided the men for name-calling, shouting, and finger-pointing. In a question on guns, the candidates are not changing their position against greater gun control, even on ideas supported by President Donald Trump in the wake of the Florida school shooting. Pennsylvania’s primary is May 15.

