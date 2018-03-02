Health Care/ObamaCare Issues Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight looks at health care with the Co-founder and President of Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom, Twila Brase. She says ObamaCare has not been repealed and could still impact Americans. She also says most people don’t fully understand health care. Hear more about health care from Twila Brase on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and at 2 p.m. on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under podcasts. You can find out more about the Council by clicking the banner below.



Related