Maryland House Passes Bill Allowing Farmers To Grow Hemp

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – A measure to allow Maryland farmers to grow industrial hemp if they do it in partnership with a university or state agency has passed the House of Delegates. Growing hemp without a federal permit had been banned because of its classification as a controlled substance. The 2014 federal Farm Bill allows state agriculture departments to designate hemp projects for research and development. Hemp has historically been used for rope. Its fiber is also used in clothing and mulch, while hemp seeds are used to make cooking oil, and more recently have been touted as a nutritional snack. Other uses for hemp include building materials, animal bedding, and bio-fuels. The bill now goes to the Senate.

