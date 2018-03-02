National Problem Gambling Month In PA

HARRISBURG – The month of March is National Problem Gambling Month in Pennsylvania. Gambling – even through legal avenues – becomes a problem when individuals begin to develop strained relationships with loved ones, borrow money to gamble, gamble to seek a high or feeling, and miss work, school or other activities and obligations in order to gamble. Other symptoms of a gambling problem include trying to hide or lying about gambling, using gambling as an escape to avoid dealing with other problems, and feeling like the habit is out of control, but being unable to stop. Josh Ercole, CEO of the Council On Compulsive Gambling of Pennsylvania, says help is available for problem gamblers since the Council operates the Pennsylvania Problem Gambling helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537). More resources, including a 24-hour chat service, are also available at pacouncil.com.

Related