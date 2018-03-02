PPL Is Working Around The Clock To Restore Power

ALLENTOWN – A rapidly-intensifying storm packing rain, snow and high winds is causing power outages across the PPL Electric Utilities’ service area with about 1,500 repair jobs identified by late afternoon. The number of outages is expected to continue to grow as wind gusts cause additional damage. The utility’s repair efforts could last through the weekend. As of 3:30 this afternoon about 100,000 customers were out of power. PPL crews, coupled with contractor crews, will be working around the clock to get power restored. However, some customers could be without power for more than 24 hours. PPL reminds customers to stay safe and stay far away from any downed wires.

Customers also are urged to make sure cell phones and other personal devices are fully charged,

if you have to run a generator, make sure you run it outdoors in well-ventilated area — never indoors or in a garage and use flashlights, not candles, to reduce fire risk. Because of the high number of outages and the scope of repairs, estimated restoration times for individual homes or businesses may not be immediately available.

