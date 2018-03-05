Drug Forfeiture Dollars Proposed For PA School Safety

HARRISBURG – Rep. Kerry Benninghoff of Centre & Mifflin Counties introduced legislation to allow and encourage drug forfeiture dollars to be used for school safety and security measures. His House Bill 2123 would amend the Civil Asset Forfeiture Law to add “school safety and security efforts” to a list of allowable uses for the expenditure of drug forfeiture dollars. Benninghoff said district attorney’s offices across Pennsylvania are collectively in possession of millions of drug forfeiture dollars which are to be utilized to combat crime. He said while the proposal alone is not the only solution, he believes it can be a helpful asset in a larger, more comprehensive effort to use government resources to ensure the safety of our children and the security of our schools.

Related