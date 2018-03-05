Maryland State Senator Dies

BEL AIR, MD (AP) – A Maryland state senator has died suddenly. Republican Sen. H. Wayne Norman Jr. passed away on Sunday. He represented parts of Harford and Cecil Counties. The 62-year-old Republican was elected to his first term in the Maryland Senate in 2014. He previously served in the House of Delegates since 2008. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said on Twitter that he’s ordered flags to be flown at half staff in Norman’s honor. Norman maintained a law firm in Bel Air. He is survived by his wife, Linda, and two children.

