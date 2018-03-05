PA Sues Uber Over Data Breach

HARRISBURG – PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro filed a lawsuit against Uber for violating the state’s data breach notification law. Uber knew for more than a year that a data breach potentially impacting 57 million passengers and drivers around the world had happened, but the company failed to disclose the breach until last November. At least 13,500 Pennsylvania Uber drivers were impacted by the breach. Their first and last names and their drivers’ license numbers were stolen by hackers. Under Pennsylvania’s data breach notification law, Uber was required to notify impacted persons of the breach within a reasonable time frame, but the company failed its duty to do so. Under the law, the Attorney General’s office may seek remedies of up to $1,000 for each violation. With at least 13,500 Uber drivers impacted by the breach, the Attorney General’s legal team can seek civil penalties as high as $13.5 million from Uber. Shapiro encouraged any Pennsylvanian who may have been impacted by the breach to file a complaint with the Bureau of Consumer Protection at 1-800-441-2555 or email at scams@attorneygeneral.gov. He also recommends that Uber drivers should monitor their credit report to protect themselves from any further vulnerability.

