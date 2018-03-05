Rail Cars Pulled From Susquehanna River In Maryland

PERRYVILLE, MD (AP) – Crews are still working to pull rail cars from the Susquehanna River near Perryville, Maryland after a freight train derailed on a bridge. State officials say there appears to be no environmental impact. CSX said in a statement that it’s still working to remove two of four rail cars. The train derailed Friday night as heavy winds blew in from a nor’easter. Authorities say it remains unclear if wind played a factor. There were no leaks or spills. Three of the four cars were empty. One had some fertilizer residue in it.

