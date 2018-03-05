Train Cars Blown Off Track In Pennsylvania During Storm

OXFORD (AP) – Officials say the gusty winds were so severe that they blew train cars off the tracks just south of Lincoln University near the Maryland line. Al Sauer, President and CEO of East Penn Railroad, said the gust took down two cars, and they dragged a locomotive with them. Sauer said the train was loaded with cargo and heading west at the time Friday. The engineer and conductor were not injured. Sauer says “We’ve never had anything like this happen.” A traffic control officer at the scene said the train was carrying piping material for natural gas line construction. Sauer said it would probably be a few days before the tracks would be open again.

Related