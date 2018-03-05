Update For PPL’s Power Restoration To Customers

ALLENTOWN— PPL Electric Utilities has restored about 200,000 customers affected by Friday’s nor’easter, and is moving resources into its hardest-hit areas to further support restoration work there.

Storm-caused outages were predominantly restored Sunday night in the western parts of our service territory. These areas include the Williamsport and Bloomsburg areas, Harrisburg and Lancaster, and the Wilkes-Barre and Schuylkill areas. The eastern part of PPL’s service area contains the bulk of the remaining outages. Remaining outages in the hardest-hit areas will predominantly be restored by 11 p.m. Wednesday. As of 11 a.m. Monday, about 32,000 customers remained out of service. This storm will rank among the 10 most damaging in PPL’s service area.