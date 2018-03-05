Waiver Issued For Drivers Of Utility Crews Restoring Power

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf is authorizing drivers taking utility crews to restore power to Pennsylvania homes and businesses to work longer hours than is normally allowed. The governor said Sunday that the waiver, which runs through the end of the month, allows drivers helping transport crews to areas hard-hit by the storm to work 14 hours rather than being limited to 11 hours. As of 1 p.m. Sunday, the governor said 236,000 utility customers remain without power in the Commonwealth, down from a high of 587,000 at the height of Friday’s storm. PECO says repair crews have come from as far away as Florida, Mississippi, and Illinois. PPL said it was recalling about 25 linemen working in Puerto Rico.

