Bill Adds Land Deals With Government To Delaware Disclosure rules

DOVER, DE (AP) – The state House in Delaware is to vote today on a bill expanding financial disclosure requirements for elected officials. The legislation requires members of the General Assembly and other people elected to state office to disclose if they have received more than $10,000 in the past 10 years from the sale of land, development rights or any type of easement to any government entity. The information would be included on the annual financial disclosures that elected officials already are required to submit.

