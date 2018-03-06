Delaware Lawmakers Eye Lower DUI Threshold

DOVER, DE (AP) – Delaware lawmakers introduced a bill to lower the legal blood-alcohol threshold for drunken driving from the currently recognized national standard of .08%. Under the legislation, the legal blood-alcohol threshold in Delaware would drop to .05%. The proposal has come under fire from the American Beverage Institute. They said the bill will have a negligible impact on drunken-driving deaths while criminalizing moderate and responsible drinking. While .08 is the threshold at which a person is legally deemed to be drunk, a person with any amount of alcohol can be charged with DUI if police believe the person to be impaired and a threat to others.

Related