Mail Thefts Investigated In Lancaster County

EPHRATA – Police are investigating the theft of mail from some Ephrata area curbside U.S. Postal Service mailboxes. Authorities believe that the suspects used a low-tech device to remove mail from the boxes. The following mailbox locations were compromised: Park Avenue and West Locust Street, North State Street and Duke Street, North State Street and Chestnut Street, East Pine Street and Washington Avenue, and South State Street and Orange Street. If you placed checks or sensitive mail in one of those mailboxes between March 3 at 3 p.m. and March 5 at 9 a.m., contact your bank and place a fraud alert on your account. Police also recommend that you track the check or sensitive mail to ensure that it reaches its destination or contact the payee and notify them of the situation. If you determine checks are missing or fraudulent activity occurs on your account, contact your bank and your local police. Ephrata Police encourage anyone who has witnessed suspicious activity or witnesses future suspicious activity around curbside Postal Service mailboxes to contact your local police.

Related