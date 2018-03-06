Marsico Announces Special Hearings To Discuss Public Safety

HARRISBURG – House Judiciary Committee Majority Chairman Ron Marsico of Dauphin County announced a series of hearings will be held to discuss public safety legislation, including proposed bills relating to Pennsylvania’s gun laws. The hearings are intended to help members and the public focus on these issues. Marsico intends to offer time to any member who wishes to address the committee to outline proposals, advocate ideas and explain concerns. At the conclusion of these hearings, a public comment period will be open for input, followed by a hearing on a future date. Marsico said, “We are looking at this as a way to build bipartisan consensus for an effective legislative strategy to keep Pennsylvania students and residents safe.”

