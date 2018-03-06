PA School Safety & Security Discussed In Senate Panel

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate Education Committee held a recent public hearing on ways to improve student and school safety. Majority Committee Chairman, Blair County Sen. John Eichelberger said following the recent shootings in Parkland, Florida, it’s time to take a look at how we protect our schools in the Commonwealth. Minority Committee Chairman, Chester County Sen. Andy Dinniman said they heard that teachers having guns is not necessarily the answer to school safety and that PlanCon – the way schools get money from the state for buildings – needs to include security as part of its criteria. The Senate panel heard testimony from representatives of the PA State Police, PA Department of Education, and a criminology professor from St. Vincent’s College. They told the committee that communities and families have to be more involved in school operations, and more attention must be paid to students, particularly those who exhibit anti-social tendencies and the peers that interact with them. Officials say there is a limit on how well schools can be locked down or patrolled, but once safety measures are in place, the best way to keep a school safe is to keep lines of communication open, provide mental health help and counseling immediately for those who need it, and look out for one another.

