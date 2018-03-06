Republicans’ Debate Exposes Differences In School Policy

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Three Republicans seeking the party’s nomination to challenge Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf in November appeared together for a fifth time, taking debate questions with a little over two months until the primary election. This morning’s debate, held at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, was between lawyer Laura Ellsworth, ex-health care systems consultant Paul Mango, and York County Sen. Scott Wagner. A question on public school funding exposed differences in how the three candidates would approach it. Mango said he would not put more money into public schools and that there’s no correlation between funding and test performance. Ellsworth says Pennsylvania’s school funding isn’t fair or adequate, and that school districts must not be made to underwrite alternative learning environments. Wagner said the state spends enough on schools and that students must hear about career opportunities at earlier ages. PA’s primary election is May 15. Wolf is seeking a second term and is unlikely to face a primary challenge.

