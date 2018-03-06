Rush To Restore Power As Another Winter Storm Looms

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – More than 50,000 utility customers in Pennsylvania are still without power following a destructive nor’easter last week. Officials say a new storm that’s expected to hit the region tonight and tomorrow will likely result in a new round of outages. Crews continued to work today to clear trees and repair power lines damaged by the storm that swept in Friday. The governor’s office says about 587,000 customers were without power during the height of that storm, and some customers who lost service may not have it restored until at least tomorrow. The new storm is expected to drop several inches of snow across most of the state on Wednesday, with up to a foot possible in some areas to the north and east. But the winds won’t be as strong as last week’s system.

Related