Senators Want Alerts When Gun Buyers Fail Background Checks

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A bipartisan group of U.S. senators want state law enforcement to be alerted when someone who is not allowed to buy a gun tries to purchase one. U.S. Sens. Pat Toomey and Chris Coons plan to introduce a bill requiring federal authorities to notify states when a felon or a fugitive attempts to buy a firearm, but fails the National Instant Criminal Background Check System. Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican, and Coons, a Delaware Democrat, said the legislation is a commonsense way to keep people trying to illegally buy guns on the radar of state law enforcement. A bill to strengthen the background checks law has gained bipartisan backing and support from the NRA, though Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says no gun-related legislation would be heard this week.

