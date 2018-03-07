AG Shapiro Warns Pennsylvanians To Be Cautious Of Scams Following Winter Storm

HARRISBURG — Attorney General Josh Shapiro is alerting Pennsylvania residents and businesses to be on the lookout for scams as another nor’easter winter storm blanketed parts of Pennsylvania in snowfall. Attorney General Shapiro said the Bureau of Consumer Protection has received complaints from the public after previous storms and major snowfalls. The complaints involve home repair schemes, snow plow operators, tree removal operators, government loan schemes and fraudulent disaster-related fundraising efforts. If your home or business sustains storm-related damage, Shapiro reminded Pennsylvanians that home improvement contractors who do more than $5,000 worth of business per year in Pennsylvania are required to register with the Bureau of Consumer Protection. Shapiro also said that if you have a question or concern about a contractor or vendor seeking your business after these storms, call our Consumer Protection helpline at 1-800-441-2555.

Related