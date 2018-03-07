Another Nor’easter Threatening The East Coast

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Another nor’easter is threatening communities up and down the East Coast, closing schools and city offices and causing outage concerns for utility customers still trying to bounce back from last week’s storm The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that stretched from eastern Pennsylvania to most of New England, from late last night into Thursday morning. Heavy, wet snow and gusting winds could take down trees and snap power lines already weakened from last week’s storm. More than a foot of snow is forecast for some interior areas. Pennsylvania’s Poconos Mountains and parts of western Massachusetts could see up to 18 inches.

Damaging winds are in the forecast with gusts of up to 60 mph at Cape Cod and 45 mph at the Jersey shore.