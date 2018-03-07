Democrats Meet In Lancaster To Discuss Workforce Development

LANCASTER, – Yesterday, State Rep. Mike Sturla, D-Lancaster, hosted a House Democratic Policy Committee roundtable to discuss workforce development at Tec Centro in Lancaster. Members of the House Democratic Policy Committee joined Chairman Sturla, local community leaders and policy experts for a discussion on how job training and community partnerships can help workers find living-wage careers.“We received valuable input from a diverse group of stakeholders who all have a vested interest in preparing workers for the jobs of today and tomorrow,” Sturla said. “We learned that it really is a collaborative effort between government and private enterprises to help develop a well-rounded workforce that can meet the community’s needs at family-sustaining wages.” He added, “Our caucus’ Plan4PA recognizes that workforce development is a key component to ensuring a strong economy with quality jobs in our state.”

