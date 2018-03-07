Sens. Wagner And Argall: More Accountability Needed For State Grants

HARRISBURG – Citing bonuses awarded to political staffers who organized a political convention that was subsidized in part by state tax dollars, Republican Senators Scott Wagner of York Co. and David G. Argall of Schuylkill and Berks Counties unveiled legislation they say will provide more accountability for state grants. A report by Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale found the state awarded a $10 million grant to the Democratic National Committee (DNC) to host its convention in Philadelphia in 2016. Staffers and interns were awarded with over $1 million in bonuses following the convention. Senate Bill 1010 puts more protections in place for tax dollar-funded grants issued to non-governmental entities. The legislation would require that the state be the payer of last resort for any project and would require grant recipients to return any unspent grant funding. According to the report, the DNC sat on a $2.1 million surplus of privately raised funds at the conclusion of the event over the summer of 2016.

