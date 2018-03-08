Radon Letter Being Sent To Some In Our Area

HARRISBURG – Some homeowners in our region will receive letters this month from the Department of Environmental Protection and American Lung Association, notifying them of high radon levels in their vicinity and providing a coupon for a free radon test. Radon is an invisible, odorless, radioactive gas that can enter homes through the soil and is a known human carcinogen. 2,471 homeowners in Colerain and Little Britain Townships in Lancaster County and 1,526 homeowners in Peach Bottom Township, York County will receive the letters with coupons this month. PA DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell says Pennsylvania is prone to high radon levels and some parts of the state have higher radon levels than others. He added we want to get test kits into the hands of homeowners in these areas. The outreach program receives funding from EPA.

