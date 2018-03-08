Second Winter Storm Causes Outages & Delays

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Pennsylvania utility companies say more than 110,000 customers are without power, most of them in the eastern part of the state. The most outages are reported by PECO, which says that as of this morning, about 55,000 customers are in the dark. About 47,000 of those PECO customers are without power in Bucks County. Electrical crews began the day yesterday with thousands of outages remaining from a weekend storm that raked the state last Friday, when high winds downed power lines. The Public Utility Commission says crews are trying to give priority to residents who have been without power since last weekend’s storm. Some schools impacted by the recent storm are opening on a delay this morning. WDAC’s Winter Watch is featured on-air around 15 and 45 minutes past the hour. You can also get a complete list of weather related announcements at wdac.com and click the red banner at the top.

